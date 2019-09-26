FC Halifax Town: Shaymen back on the box this weekend

FC Halifax Town are back on the box on Saturday when they play Dover in front of the BT Sport cameras.

The Shaymen are no strangers to playing up to the cameras, having been screened live on television 12 times since reforming in 2008.

Here, we relive those screen tests ahead of their latest TV game against Dover on Saturday, which will be shown live on BT Sport at 5.20pm.

Halifax 0-4 Charlton

November 13, 2011

Town were outclassed on the day by Chris Powell’s Charlton, with goals from Matt Taylor, Johnnie Jackson, Danny Hollands and Bradley Pritchard in the first round of the FA Cup, which was screened live on ITV, who had future England manager Gareth Southgate as one of their pundits at The Shay.

Halifax Town v Charlton Athletic during FA Cup first round game at Shay'liam hogan

Cambridge 5-1 Halifax

August 11, 2013

BT Sport got their money’s worth with their first live Conference game, with six goals, two penalties and two players sent-off.

Lee Gregory put Town into an early lead before Matt Glennon and Danny Lowe were both dismissed and Cambridge cruised to victory though goals by Adam Cunnington (2), Ryan Donaldson, Delano Sam-Yorke (2).

Lee Gregory celebrates scoring the first of his two goals, as Halifax Town won 2-0 over Alfreton at The Shay

Chester 2-1 Halifax

February 13, 2014

After Josh Wilson’s red card, 10-man Town seemed to have salvaged a draw when James Bolton dramatically cancelled out Craig Mahon’s opening goal in added time.

But the drama didn’t stop there, as Bolton went from hero to zero when a defensive mix-up between him and goalkeeper Matt Glennon allowed Jamie Menagh to nip in and score a winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

Skrill Premier Play-Off Semi Final 1st Leg'FC Halifax v Cambridge United.'Town's Lee Gregory celebrates his penalty.'30th April 2014.Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Halifax 2-0 Alfreton

March 24, 2014

Two goals by goal-machine Lee Gregory saw off Alfreton as Town recorded their fourth straight win. A fifth would follow next against Luton at The Shay amid an outstanding run of form that propelled Neil Aspin’s men into the play-offs.

Halifax 1-0 Cambridge

April 30, 2014

Who else but Lee Gregory gave Halifax a slender advantage after the first-leg of their play-off semi-final at The Shay with a penalty to put Town within 90 minutes of the final at Wembley.

LOIS MAYNARD IS CONGRATULAED AFTER PUTTING HALIFAX 1-0 UP.'Halifax Town v Bradford City FA Cup Round 1 game held at the Shay on the 09/11/2014'Pic by Gordon Clayton'Football League Images are covered by DataCo Licence 'agreements'For editorial use only'No Free Use permitted

Camnbridge 2-0 Halifax

May 4, 2014

So near, yet so far for The Shaymen as they slumped out of the play-offs thanks to a double by Delano Sam-Yorke, ending a magnificent campaign in disappointing fashion.

Halifax 1-2 Bradford

November 9, 2014

Lois Maynard gave Halifax a dream start after just three minutes against neighbours Bradford, but second-half goals from Jon Stead and Filipe Morais sent The Bantams on their way to a run that would see them beat Chelsea before finally bowing out to Reading in the quarter-finals.

Halifax 1-3 Woking

November 16, 2014

Town’s second televised game within a week was their third of four consecutive defeats and saw them fall 3-0 down, with Guiseppe Sole opening the scoring with a sensational 35-yard free-kick, before Paul Marshall’s penalty got one back.

Halifax 1-0 Altrincham

March 26, 2016

The Shaymen recovered from having James Bolton sent-off to secure what looked like a crucial win thanks to Connor Hughes’ second-half goal. The result left Town two points above the relegation zone with a game in hand and nine games left to play, but that wasn’t enough to prevent relegation to the Conference North.

Grimsby 0-1 Halifax

May 22, 2016

That relegation was tempered by Halifax’s unexpected yet glorious Wembley win in the FA Trophy final three weeks later in front of 10,000 Shaymen supporters, achieved thanks to Scott McManus’ stunning goal from 25 yards just after half-time.

Halifax 2-0 Guiseley

August 26, 2017

Matty Kosylo’s wonderful first-half opener helped Halifax beat Guiseley to register their first home win of the National League season, which was sealed by Matty Brown in the second-half.

Halifax 1-1 Chesterfield

October 13, 2018

The curse of the former player struck again as Tom Denton cancelled out Matty Kosylo’s opener in what was, at times, an absorbing encounter that ebbed and flowed in-front of more than 2,000 fans.

Halifax 1-3 AFC Wimbledon

December 1, 2018

The Shaymen were unlucky to go in 1-0 down at half-time after dominating the opening half and hitting the post through Matty Kosylo before Ben Purrington’s goal just before the interval.

Further goals by Anthony Wordsworth and Joe Piggott put The Dons out of reach before substitute James Hanson’s late own goal.

The FA Trophy Final.'FC Halifax v Grimsby Town.'Halifax's scott McManus celebrates his winning goal.'22nd May 2016.'Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Actions from FC Halifax Town v Guiseley, at the MBI Shay Stadium

