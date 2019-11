FC Halifax Town manager Pete Wild is the favourite to be the next Grimsby Town manager, according to bookmakers Sky Bet.

They rate him as 5/6 favourite for the role, ahead of Kevin Nolan at 3/1, and Anthony Limbrick and Chris Hargreaves at 8/1.

Former Oldham boss Wild took over at Halifax in the summer and had guided The Shaymen into the play-off places in the National League.

Grimsby are 19th in League Two and parted company with previous boss Michael Jolley earlier this month.