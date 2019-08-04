FC Halifax Town: Shaymen boss Wild hopeful of another new signing soon

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says he is hopeful of adding one more player to his squad.

The Shaymen announced a raft of new signings recently in the shape of midfielder Liam Nolan, wingers Jeff King and Danny Williams and left-back Jerome Binnom-Williams.

"I'll maybe add one more next week, fingers crossed," said Wild when asked how many more he wanted to sign.

"But we'll see what happens, and I'll keep my cards close to my chest on that one."

Wild said the signing would be "fingers crossed before Hartlepool, but we'll see".

King, Williams and Binnom-Williams all started in Saturday's sensational 4-1 win at Ebbsfleet.

"Jeff's a lad that I know from his Bolton days," Wild said. "He went up to St Mirren last year, started well, but then a new gaffer came in and didn't fancy him.

"Jeff's a really good footballer. Not played a lot of football last year so he's going to have to have patience to get up to speed.

"But a real solid winger. It's alright having winger's who can run one way, but what we've got in him and Danny Williams is they're both prepared to run back as well.

"I was really pleased with both of them today and their contributions. And they'll only get more sharp with more games."

On Danny Williams, Wild said: "He has been in the building since I came in, and I really liked him from day one, from the first training session.

"So we're pleased to get that over the line."

Binnom-Williams joins Town after two season with Chesterfield.

"He's been in the pipeline all week," Wild said, "I've been scratting around with that for a long time.

"But we're really pleased to get him over the line. He's got height, he's a good footballer, England C international.

"We're really pleased to have him in the building."

One player still at the club from last season is winger Sanmi Odelusi, who is on a non-contract agreement.

"Obviously he's been out with a long-term injury, we're going to look after him, we've got a duty of care to look after him, and we'll do so," said Wild.

"If he proves himself then there's a discussion to be had."

Attention now turns to Wild's first home game in charge of The Shaymen against Hartlepool on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

"It's a quick turnaround," said the Town boss. "The lads have got their own stuff to do away from the club on Sunday, they'll be back in on Monday morning, and we'll be preparing for Hartlepool.

When asked if he wants the players to forget all about their win at Ebbsfleet now, Wild said: "I think you need to have some controlled emotion. There's a long hard season ahead of us, we should celebrate wins, we all should enjoy the win, but then wake up and realise that we've got to go again now because if you don't back it up Tuesday night then what a waste of time today's been.

But Wild is excited at the prospect of his first home game as Halifax boss, adding: "I can't wait, I'm looking forward to seeing the fans, and hopefully we can produce a similar display."