FC Halifax Town: Shaymen boss Wild issues injury update

Striker Aaron Martin and midfielder Kieran Green are expected to be available for selection having rejoined full training, while midfielder Luke Summerfield is rated 50-50 for the weekend.

But defender Jack Senior is a doubt having picked up an injury.

"Jack's got a sore back, a nerve problem in his back, so we'll see how that goes this week," Wild said.

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

"At the moment he's 50-50."

Also rated 50-50 by Wild is midfielder Summerfield.

"We'll see how he responds this week, but it'll all depend whether he can join in full training on Thursday," said the Town boss.

Wild said striker Aaron Martin is ready for selection, as is defender Pierce Bird.

On midfielder Green, Wild said: "He's fine. It's a balancing act, he wasn't ready for Wrexham on Tuesday, he was there for an emergency.

"Saturday it was always the plan to get him at least 20 minutes, and another full week's training (this week) and he'll be available for selection this weekend."

Top-scorer Billy Waters is currently away with the England C team.

"Billy's away with England C, he'll be back on Friday," said Wild.