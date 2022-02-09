FC Halifax Town: Shaymen boss Wild issues injury update ahead of FA Trophy clash with Notts County
Town boss Pete Wild says captain Niall Maher is rated at fifty-fifty to be in contention for Saturday's FA Trophy game against Notts County at The Shay.
Maher was forced off during Town's 1-0 defeat at home to Boreham Wood on January 25 with an ankle injury, and missed the 3-1 win at Dagenham and Redbridge on January 29.
Fellow defender Tyrell Warren isn't expected to be involved on Saturday though.
"He'll probably be back for Dover," Wild said. "It's a muscle strain at the top of his leg."
On midfielder Kieran Green, Wild said: "The boot's off now. He'll probably take the full six weeks because of the swelling.
"But he's firmly in his rehab now which is great."
Striker Matty Stenson hasn't been involved since starting the 4-0 win over Eastleigh on January 8.
"He had a setback, but he's out running and hopefully back involved in training next week," Wild said.
And on midfielder Sam McLintock, whose loan at Alvechurch is nearing completion, Wild said: "We need to decide what we do with him, whether we bring him up here full-time and try to get a Conference North loan, or we leave him where he's doing well at Alvechurch.
"That's a decision me and Sam will make in the next couple of weeks."