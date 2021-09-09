FC Halifax Town: Shaymen boss Wild “over the moon” as striker Vale joins on loan

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Vale, who is expected to eligible for Saturday’s game against Southend, has joined Town on loan until January, and arrives at The Shay on the back of scoring a hat-trick for Wales under 21s in their 4-0 win away to Bulgaria under 21s in what was Vale’s first start at that level.

“I’ve been following Jack’s progress for two years,” said Wild, “I think he’s an exciting forward, he can hold the ball up, he can drive with the ball and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He’s a real talent, and he now needs the chance to express himself, much like young Billy (Chadwick) had last year.

“I see him coming here, getting better, expressing himself and really pushing on as a footballer.”

On what type of forward Vale is, Wild said: “He’s an old-fashioned centre-forward who can hold the ball up, when he faces you up and runs with the ball, that’s probably his best strength, and he’s a nuisance to play against.