FC Halifax Town: Shaymen boss Wild says strikers are back in contention for Saturday's trip to Maidenhead

Matty Stenson. Photo: Marcus Branston

Stenson made his long-awaited return from injury as a substitute at Grimsby on January 3 before starting in the 4-0 win over Eastleigh on January 8.

But he has missed the last two matches, the first, the home win over Grimsby, when he was rested and the second, the FA Trophy clash at Alfreton, due to illness.

"Matt has been back in training this week so he'll be in contention for the weekend," said Wild.

McDonagh has made just three appearances for Halifax this season and has recently been on loan at Kettering before he sustained an ankle injury.

"Gerry's trained so that's another one back into the mix and fighting for a spot at the weekend," said Wild.

Wild says midfielder Harvey Gilmour should be back in full training by the end of next week.

"Then he can get himself going again," said Wild. "I was gutted for Harvey because he'd just got himself back in the team and got himself going again and then he has that setback."

Midfielder Jamie Cooke's loan at Curzon Ashton is due to end after this weekend.

"He's doing well there so we'll assess it, but our plan for him is certainly working," said Wild.