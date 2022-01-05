FC Halifax Town: Shaymen boss Wild wants his side back on the front-foot against Eastleigh

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Halifax recorded hard-fought back-to-back draws at promotion rivals Chesterfield and Grimsby over the Christmas and New Year period and will go top of the National League if they win against the Spitfires.

Eastleigh are 12th in the table, having won nine of their first 20 league games, and come into the game on the back of three straight victories.

When asked if, after two tough away games, the onus will be back on Halifax to break down the opposition, Wild said: "Probably, yes, so it's a different challenge, where when you're away from home teams come onto you, we now need to get back into us going onto teams and I'm looking forward to that.

"We need to be us, be what we've been all season, move the ball around, keep the ball, look to hurt them in wide areas. That's what we'll be trying to do on Saturday."

On what he is expecting against Eastleigh, Wild said: "Big, strong, Ben (Strevens, manager) always puts excellent teams together who can play.

"They've got robustness, they've got a bit of everything, Ben always has a bit of everything in his teams.

"I'm certainly looking forward to coming up against him on Saturday.

"They're always up and around where we want to be, and I think they will be again this year, so it's another tough encounter for us."

The Shaymen are second in the National League but will go top if they win on Saturday.

"It is positive but let's not get carried away," Wild said.

"We're at the halfway point on Saturday, so let's hope we're at the 44-point mark on Saturday and if we are we'll be right on course.

"The boys are learning, listening, doing well and they deserve immense credit for what they've done in the last two games.

"We've just got to keep going, it's onto Eastleigh.

"It's two points in two absolutely tough fixtures, and we should be pleased."

Six of Town's last seven matches have been away, with the visit of Eastleigh the first home game for Wild's men in just under a month.

"I've forgotten where the Shay is!" joked the Town boss.

"It's nice to be at home, we've had a long, hard graft on the road.

"3pm, Saturday, at home, we're looking forward to getting back in-front of our own fans."

On any potential new signings to come, Wild said: "It depends what we do in the wide forward areas, we obviously need to replenish that at some point, and I'll take the rest from there."

When asked if there could be more than one new face coming in, Wild said: "Who knows, but there's no rush.

"We can do it all the way through to the end of March, so just because it's January doesn't mean we need to start going doing stuff.

"We'll just keep going and see where it takes us."

Forward Jack Vale has returned to Blackburn Rovers after his loan expired.

Wild is hopeful that left-back Jack Senior will be available for Saturday's game.

"Jack was ill over the weekend so he had to miss out but I thought young Jay (Benn) came in and gave an excellent account of himself."