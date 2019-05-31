FC Halifax Town: Shaymen confirm players signed up for next season so far

FC Halifax Town have confirmed which players they have signed up for the 2019-20 campaign.

In the wake of defender Ryan Sellers and winger Matty Kosylo both leaving the club yesterday, that leaves the club with 11 senior players on their books.

They are:

Sam Johnson, Michael Duckworth, Jacob Hanson, Matty Brown, Nathan Clarke, Niall Maher, Josh Staunton, Cameron King, Josh MacDonald, Jonathan Edwards and Dayle Southwell.

