FC Halifax Town: Shaymen confirm players signed up for next season so far

FC Halifax Town have confirmed which players they have signed up for the 2019-20 campaign.
In the wake of defender Ryan Sellers and winger Matty Kosylo both leaving the club yesterday, that leaves the club with 11 senior players on their books.
They are:
Sam Johnson, Michael Duckworth, Jacob Hanson, Matty Brown, Nathan Clarke, Niall Maher, Josh Staunton, Cameron King, Josh MacDonald, Jonathan Edwards and Dayle Southwell.
