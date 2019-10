FC Halifax Town will host Yorkshire rivals Harrogate in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Shaymen, who sit top of the National League, will have a chance for revenge on Harrogate, who beat them in the league at The Shay on September 24.

Halifax beat Harrogate in the same stage of the competition at Wetherby Road in 2016.

The game takes place at The Shay on Saturday, October 19, with the winners going through to the first round proper.