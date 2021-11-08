FC Halifax Town: Shaymen drawn against Kidderminster in FA Cup second round
FC Halifax Town will play Kidderminster Harriers away in the second round of the FA Cup.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 10:10 pm
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 10:12 pm
Kidderminster are eighth in the National League North and beat Grimby, who are second in the National League, in the first round at the weekend.
Town beat Maidenhead 7-4 at The Shay on Saturday in the first round.
Ties in the second round will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 until Monday 6 December, with the 20 winning clubs collecting £34,000 each in prize money.