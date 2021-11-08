FC Halifax Town: Shaymen drawn against Kidderminster in FA Cup second round

FC Halifax Town will play Kidderminster Harriers away in the second round of the FA Cup.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 8th November 2021, 10:10 pm
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 10:12 pm
The FA Cup. Getty Images

Kidderminster are eighth in the National League North and beat Grimby, who are second in the National League, in the first round at the weekend.

Town beat Maidenhead 7-4 at The Shay on Saturday in the first round.

Ties in the second round will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 until Monday 6 December, with the 20 winning clubs collecting £34,000 each in prize money.

FC Halifax TownNational LeagueNational League North