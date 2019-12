FC Halifax Town have been drawn away to Torquay United in the second round of the FA Trophy.

The Shaymen, who won the competition in 2016, booked their place in the second round thanks to their 4-0 win over Wrexham at The Shay on Saturday.

The two sides have already met in the National League this season, with Torquay winning 4-2 at The Shay.

The tie is set to be played on Saturday, January 11.