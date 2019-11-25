FC Halifax Town: Shaymen drawn against Wrexham at home in FA Trophy

FC Halifax Town will face Wrexham at The Shay in the first round of the FA Trophy.

The tie will take place on Saturday, November 14. The winners will receive £4,500, and the losers will receive £1,500.

The two sides have already played each other this season, with Wrexham winning 1-0 at the Racecourse Ground on August 13.

Town reached the second round of the Trophy last season, when they were knocked out by Solihull Moors after a replay.

The Shaymen won the competition in 2016 when they beat Grimsby Town 1-0 at Wembley thanks to Scott McManus’ goal.