FC Halifax Town: Shaymen fans James and Robert win our season-ticket competition

James Turner of Ovenden and Robert Lovell of Skircoat Green are the lucky winners of our FC Halifax Town season-ticket competition.

James, 38, has supported Town for 30 years and wins a free season-ticket for the upcoming 2019-20 campaign.

James Turner

He said: “I’m delighted, it’s brilliant. I’ve already bought my season ticket but I’ll be using it to take friends along and introduce them to the club.

“I usually go with friends but without having a season ticket. But the offer this season gave us that extra push to get a season ticket, so there are three or four of us who haven’t had one before that now have one.”

James says his highlight of following Town was watching Geoff Horsfield and the promotion-winning team of 1997-98.

Of his time watching The Shaymen, James said: “My first game was against Lincoln. I think it was one of Jimmy Case’s first games for the club, and I think we lost, which sounds like Town doesn’t it!

“There’s been a lot of highs and lows watching them, but since they reformed there have been a few promotions.

“I think people want a bit much at times. We’ve only been back in the Conference for a couple of years, so you can’t expect promotion, I think that’d be too much too soon.

“But hopefully over the next couple of seasons we’ll be able to push on.

“They’ve made some signings now, I like the look of Jamie Allen, I remember him from Southport and he’s done good things at this level before, so hopefully he can be a good replacement for Matty Kosylo.”

Robert, 65, has supported Halifax on and off since he was 15 and also wins a free season-ticket for this coming campaign.

“Due to me working away a lot of the time I didn’t manage to get down to the Shay as much as I would have liked,” he said. “I remember when the famous Manchester United, including George Best, came to town in 1971 in the Watney Cup, and we won 2-1, but lost to West Brom 2-0 in the next match.

“Stoke City in the FA Cup in 1969, Manchester City in the FA Cup in 1980, winning the 2015 FA Trophy at Wembley against Grimsby, I was at all those matches, so they are my highlights.

“My lows are just missing out on promotion to the Second Division in the 1970/71 season and our manger at the time was Allen Ball Senior, who left us to manage Preston North End who actually won the league.

“The 2006 Conference play off against Hereford was a brilliant match but we just got edged out 3-2. And then there are all the relegations we’ve endured.”

