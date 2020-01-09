FC Halifax Town: Shaymen hand youngster first professional deal

FC Halifax Town have announced that Jay Benn has penned his first professional contract with the club.

Manager Pete Wild told the club’s official website: “I’m absolutely thrilled to offer Jay his first professional contract with the club. Jay has continued to work hard, shown the right attitude and is throughly deserving.

“It’s refreshing to see home grown talent develop and be awarded with a contract. This is testament to the on-going work of Steve and Mike in our academy.

“Jay will join our neighbours Brighouse Town for a month on loan to get some first team game time under his belt.”