FC Halifax Town: Shaymen in the process of signing back-up keeper after loanee returns to Blackburn
Town boss Pete Wild says they are in the process of signing a back-up keeper after loanee Aidan Dowling returned to parent club Blackburn Rovers.
Wild hopes the new signing will be announced later this week.
He said: “Aidan’s had a really good month with us, he’s a really promising young keeper, he’s done really well and I think he’ll crack on with his career.
“We are in the process of bringing a second-choice keeper in full-time on a deal until the end of the season and we’ll hopefully be able to announce that by the end of the week, that’s the only reason Aidan’s gone back.”
When asked if there were any other new signings on the horizon, Wild said: “We’ve been down to 16 for Saturday, we’re hopeful of (getting) a couple back.
“We were constantly looking how, where, if we need to strengthen the group, and we’ll do that when we think it’s appropriate.
“At the moment we’re quite happy with what we’ve got.”
Read more from Wild on this Saturday’s game against Aldershot and team news for that match in the Courier and online later this week.