FC Halifax Town: Shaymen progress in West Riding County Cup on penalties

FC Halifax Town beat Yorkshire Amateurs in the second round of the West Riding County Cup 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Leeds.

The Shaymen were 1-0 down at half-time but levelled through defender Jerome Binnom-Williams. However, the sides could not be separated in 90 minutes.

Jeff King had a shot saved after a Halifax corner around 20 minutes in, and shortly after the hosts went close with a long-range shot that went narrowly wide.

King had two more efforts before The Shaymen then fell behind after a free-kick was spilled by Will Appleyard and the rebound was turned in.

But Binnom-Williams converted Jack Earing’s corner to equalise after the restart.

Yorkshire Amateurs had a shot deflected wide by young Town defender Jay Benn, but King again went close for Halifax at the other end.

In the shoot-out, after the hosts missed their first effort, every other spot-kick was converted by both sides, with King scoring the winning penalty.

Town team - Appleyard, Hanson, Benn, Maher, Binnom-Williams, Nolan, Earing, J King, Williams, Taylor, Southwell. Subs: Taylor, Rowson, Crane, Grooms, Ciccarelli.