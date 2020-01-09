FC Halifax Town: Shaymen re-sign striker Rodney on loan

FC Halifax Town have re-signed striker Devante Rodney on loan from Salford for the rest of the season.

The forward was a revelation during his first spell with The Shaymen, when he netted seven goals in 12 games for Town under Jamie Fullarton during the second-half of last season.

He has been on loan at Stockport County during the first-half of this campaign, where he scored three times in 12 league appearances.

Town boss Pete Wild said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic to finally secure Devante’s services on loan from Salford City. I tried to bring Devante into the club back at the beginning of the season, but with the budget already spent, we unfortunately couldn’t make the deal happen.

“However with some movement in the current squad and the on-going support from the Chairman, I’m delighted to be able to bring Devante back for a second spell with us.

“The competition for him was strong so I’m really pleased that Devante decided he wanted to come back to the Shay.”

The 21-year-old started his career at Manchester City before signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

He then joined Hartlepool, where he made his senior debut before joining Salford for an undisclosed fee, but he has found first-team opportunities hard to come by with the League Two side.

Rodney has already played in the FA TRophy for Stockport this season, so will be ineligible for Halifax’s tie at Torquay on Saturday.