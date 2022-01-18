FC Halifax Town: Shaymen remain top after next opponents Maidenhead beat promotion rivals Chesterfield
FC Halifax Town remain top of the National League after their opponents on Saturday, Maidenhead United, beat Chesterfield 3-2.
Maidenhead led 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Josh Kelly and Dan Sparkes, before former Halifax player Jeff King got one back for Chesterfield just before the interval.
Chesterfield's top scorer Kabongo Tshimanga then equalised for The Spireites before Kelly put Maidenhead back in-front 10 minutes from the end.
The result leaves second-placed Chesterfield one point behind The Shaymen with a game in hand.