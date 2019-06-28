FC Halifax Town: Shaymen reveal new shirt sponsor for 2019-20 season

FC Halifax Town have announced Core Facility Services as their shirt sponsor for the 2019-20 season.

Core Facility Services is the new name for Orchard FM, which has been working with local businesses since 2005 and is a facilities management and compliance provider based in West Yorkshire.

How FC Halifax Town's 2019-20 home shirt will look

Town chairman David Bosomworth said of the deal: “As we move into the 19/20 campaign, we’re absolutely delighted to have secured Core as our main shirt sponsor. Core is celebrating its 15th year with an exciting new brand and even stronger links to the local community through its partnership with the club.

“The support we’re receiving from Core is integral to helping us continue the successful development of the club and the nurturing of young talent through our schools programme.”

Core chairman Gareth Henderson said: “Our support for FC Halifax goes right to the heart of what we stand for as a business, which is about developing relationships throughout our community, based on trust and mutual benefit.

“We already enjoy strong and fruitful partnerships with organisations throughout Calderdale including our charitable partners Happy Days and Overgate

Hospice and we are delighted to be strengthening our footprint in the area by becoming the main sponsor of FC Halifax for the new season.

“We wish all the players a very successful season and look forward to cheering them on,”