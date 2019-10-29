FC Halifax Town: Shaymen seeking new investors into the club

FC Halifax Town have stated they are welcoming potential investors into confidential discussions with a view to becoming involved with the club.

In a statement on their website, the club said: "As the end of October approaches and with a third of the season completed, we find ourselves sitting in third place in the National League . . . a place where we never expected to be! We can look back over the last decade and say it’s been a great experience. Translated in to five promotions, one relegation, a trip to Wembley and winning the FA Trophy. We’ve seen players moving on to fulfil their careers in the Premier League and EFL and in one case on the international stage; a wonderful journey so far!

"From the outset back in 2008, the desire and key objective was to secure League status for FC Halifax Town like that previously achieved by the former club. Over the years as the Non-League landscape has evolved and matured, namely with the ‘New Money’ now invested in the majority of clubs, this objective has proven more and more difficult.

"Given our current position, we now feel this would be an opportune time to consider further external investment in the Football Club, to help strengthen the already healthy position on and off the field, as we embark on the second trimester of the 19/20 campaign. Our league position is strong and we feel it would be only right and proper to consider appropriate involvement in the business. With this in mind we will invite ‘confidential’ discussions with potential investors to see if they can help move us to the next level.

"If this situation develops, we will share any meaningful information with you, in the meantime it’s business as usual."