FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sell more than 500 tickets for Pontefract FA Cup tie
FC Halifax Town have sold more than 500 tickets for their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Pontefract Collieries on Saturday.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:15 am
Further away tickets were allocated yesterday (Monday) and can be purchased here.
You can follow all the action from the game on Saturday on the Courier’s live blog, and there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website after the game.