FC Halifax Town: Shaymen set for another game-free Saturday

FC Halifax Town have confirmed there will be no rearanged game on Saturday, November 30 in place of the postponed clash with Dover.

The Dover game had to be put back due to their involvement in the FA Cup, and The Shaymen say a new date for that match will be announced in due course.

Halifax were also without a game last weekend having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Harrogate at the first hurdle.

