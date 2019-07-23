FC Halifax Town: Shaymen set to come up against some familiar faces this season
FC Halifax Town will come up against some familiar faces in their 2019-20 National League campaign.
Here are the former Town players that Halifax will face during the upcoming league campaign.
1. Jack Muldoon
Plays for Harrogate Town. Scored 15 goals in 44 league games for them last season.
2. Marcus Carver
Plays for Chorley. Was their top-scorer last season with 17 goals in all competitions.
3. Scott Quigley
Plays for Barrow. Scored only twice for Halifax while on loan at The Shay last season.
4. Matty Kosylo
Joined Fylde this summer. Scored 31 goals over three seasons with Halifax, helping to earn promotion from the National League North in 2017.
