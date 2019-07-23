FC Halifax Town

FC Halifax Town: Shaymen set to come up against some familiar faces this season

FC Halifax Town will come up against some familiar faces in their 2019-20 National League campaign.

Here are the former Town players that Halifax will face during the upcoming league campaign.

1. Jack Muldoon

2. Marcus Carver

3. Scott Quigley

4. Matty Kosylo

