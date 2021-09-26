FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign former Manchester City and Port Vale keeper Scott

FC Halifax Town have signed former Manchester City and Port Vale goalkeeper Tom Scott on a deal until the end of the season.

By Tom Scargill
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 8:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th September 2021, 8:02 pm
Tom Scott. Photo: Getty Images

Scott, 20, who joined Man City from Leeds as a youngster, will be back-up to Town's first choice keeper Sam Johnson.

He joined Port Vale in January until the end of the season, but failed to make a first team appearance.