FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign former Manchester City and Port Vale keeper Scott
FC Halifax Town have signed former Manchester City and Port Vale goalkeeper Tom Scott on a deal until the end of the season.
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 8:00 pm
Updated
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 8:02 pm
Scott, 20, who joined Man City from Leeds as a youngster, will be back-up to Town's first choice keeper Sam Johnson.
He joined Port Vale in January until the end of the season, but failed to make a first team appearance.