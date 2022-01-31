FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign former Manchester United and Oldham forward Dearnley
FC Halifax Town have signed former Oldham Athletic midfielder Zak Dearnley.
The 23-year-old's departure from Oldham was announced earlier this week, bringing to an end his time at Boundary Park which began with a loan spell from Manchester United in 2019.
Dearnley was named as a substitute for United without ever making a first-team appearance, playing nine games on loan for Oldham during the second half of the 2018-19 season, scoring on his debut. He was signed by Oldham by Halifax boss Pete Wild, who was in temporary charge of the club.
After leaving United, he returned to Oldham in January 2020, scoring four goals in eight appearances over the second half of the 2019-20 season.
He then scored seven goals in 19 appearances for Oldham during the 2020-21 season, and scored three goals in 19 games this season before leaving the club.