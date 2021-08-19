FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign former Manchester United youngster Tyrell Warren

Tyrell Warren, left, in action during his time at Manchester United, where he played for their youth team. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old defender, who can play at right-back or centre-back, is from Manchester and is a former captain of Manchester United’s under 18s.

Warren progressed through the ranks at Old Trafford to reach the under-23 set up before being released in the summer of 2019, then joining League Two Salford.