FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign former Manchester United youngster Tyrell Warren
Former Manchester United youngster Tyrell Warren has joined FC Halifax Town on a short-term deal.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 1:00 pm
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 1:01 pm
The 22-year-old defender, who can play at right-back or centre-back, is from Manchester and is a former captain of Manchester United’s under 18s.
Warren progressed through the ranks at Old Trafford to reach the under-23 set up before being released in the summer of 2019, then joining League Two Salford.
After loan spells at Radcliffe Borough and Boston United, Warren joined the latter on a permanent basis in September last year.