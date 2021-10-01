FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign Stockport attacking midfielder Newby on loan

Elliot Newby in action for Stockport. Photo: Getty Images

After playing for Barrow and Altrincham, Newby, 25, who started his career at Bolton, joined Chorley from Telford in July 2018 and played an integral part in their promotion to the National League.

He was then a regular for Chorley as they went straight back down into the Conference North, before playing a starring for the club as they reached the fourth round of the FA Cup.

That earned him a move on loan to Stockport for the final three months of the 2020-21 season, joining County permanently in April.

But he has played just twice this season for Stockport.

He is expected to be eligible for Halifax's game at Barnet tomorrow (Saturday).