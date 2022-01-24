FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign striker on loan from Harrogate

Aaron Martin

The Sheffield-born forward has made just eight appearances for Harrogate this season, six of them as a substitute.

He joined Harrogate in March 2020 after prolific spells in non-league with Brighouse Town and Guiseley.

Following a youth career at Sheffield United and Barnsley, Martin also played for Staveley Miners Welfare, Worksop Parramore, Goole and Sheffield FC.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His time at Brighouse saw the 6ft striker hit 30 goals and 11 assists in a campaign that saw him named the club’s Player of the Year.

He then scored 16 goals in under 20 appearances before injury disrupted his first season at Guiseley.

Martin started Harrogate's play-off semi-final and final when they earned promotion from the National League in 2019-20, and then scored six goals in 42 games during the following campaign.