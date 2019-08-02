FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign winger Danny Williams

Former Inverness and Accrington left-winger Danny Williams has joined FC Halifax Town.

Wigan-born Williams, 31, started his career in the lower leagues with the likes of Daisy Hill, FC United of Manchester, Clitheroe and Kendal.

After a loan move to Chester in 2012, he headed north to join Inverness Caledonian Thistle in May 2013.

In his second season with the club, he won the Scottish Cup Final against Falkirk at Hampden Park, and went on to play for them in the Europa League.

He then joined Dundee in 2016 but moved back to England the following year to join Accrington Stanley.

First-team chances were limited for him at Accrington, and he made six league appearances on loan for Fylde in the National League last season before Stanley released him at the end of the campaign.

Williams is expected to go straight into the Town squad for the season opener at Ebbsfleet on Saturday.