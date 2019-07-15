FC Halifax Town: Shaymen start search for Fullarton’s successor

FC Halifax Town have wasted no time in their search for Jamie Fullarton’s successor and are already inviting applications.

Fullarton left The Shay this morning (Monday) after 17 months in charge, with his final game being the 1-0 friendly win at Farsley Celtic on Saturday.

The position is being advertised on the club’s website as an interim or permanent role.

The advert says: “FC Halifax Town Football Club, has an exciting opportunity for the appropriate candidate to be an integral part of the future growth of the Club. Currently playing in the VANARAMA National League, this role will provide an excellent opportunity to work within a vibrant club with excellent facilities at the ‘A’ grade Shay Stadium and training ground. Our fans are passionate and so is our desire for the Club to continue progressing.

“Your objectives. . .

“To manage all on and off field football activities for the first team – to ensure that all players and staff are provided with coaching and support to enable them to compete and perform at the highest level.

“To ensure we have a competitive squad of players with a desire to succeed to their fullest potential.

“To formulate a recruitment and action plan policy for players and coaches and ensure their job roles are executed.

“Develop further and co-ordinate the ‘Player Development’ operational plan.

“To interact with the ‘Youth Development Function’ and their Executive Committee to ensure appropriate development and integration within the Club.

“Ensure that all expenditure falls within the allocated annual budget.

“In conjunction with the Club Secretary negotiate all clearances and player registrations in accordance with appropriate FA and League rules.

“Ensure clubs policies and standards are adhered to.

“You will have. . .

“A proven track record in a managerial football position, delivering strong performances and results through outstanding leadership.

“A proven ability to identify, recruit and develop talent.

“A proven ability to successfully analyse team and player performance utilising current ‘best practice’ methods.

“Demonstrate the ability to be strategically and commercially aware of transfer and player market.

“A good understanding of budget and expenditure controls.

“Appropriate levels of professional football qualification.

“Please send your CV via email to our Club Secretary – tonyallan@fchalifaxtown.com All applications will be treated in ‘STRICTEST CONFIDENCE’.

“You would need to be available for interview at short notice.”

