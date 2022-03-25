FC Halifax Town: Shaymen striker Stenson joins Kidderminster on loan
FC Halifax Town striker Matty Stenson has joined National League North side Kidderminster on loan for the rest of the season.
Stenson has experienced a stop-start time at Town since joining the club in 2020, picking up an injury that pre-season before then getting injured on his debut, which kept him out for more than a year.
He has made just two league appearances for Halifax this season, and has been on loan at Tamworth earlier this campaign.
The Shaymen lost to Kidderminster in the FA Cup second round back in December.