FC Halifax Town: Shaymen thank departing manager Fullarton for his contribution

FC Halifax Town have issued a statement thanking former manager Jamie Fullarton for his contribution.

Fullarton left The Shay this morning (Monday) after 17 months in charge.

The club said: “FC Halifax Town manager Jamie Fullarton has decided to leave the club with immediate effect. We’d like to thank Jamie for his contribution and efforts throughout the last season and a half, both on and off the pitch.

“Having joined the Shaymen in the latter stages of the 2017-18 season he retained our position in the National League. Jamie also secured a mid-table position at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, a very commendable achievement.

“Jamie has also been responsible for successfully overseeing the transition from part time football to the full time model that we currently have in place.

“We’ll seek to appoint a new manager within the coming days, who will shape and finalise the playing squad for the 2019/20 season.

“You’ll be updated as soon as we have any meaningful information and we ask for your continued support.”

