FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to face Farsley Celtic in pre-season friendly
FC Halifax Town will visit Farsley Celtic for a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 27 (7.45pm).
Friday, 4th June 2021, 6:00 pm
It is the first confirmed friendly of Town’s upcoming pre-season schedule.
The Shaymen also played a friendly at Farsley in July 2019, in what was Jamie Fullarton’s final match in charge of Town, with Josh Staunton scoring the winner as Halifax won 1-0.
Halifax are due to resume pre-season training on July 19.
Meanwhile, midfielders Reuben Noble-Lazarus and Danny Williams have both posted on Twitter than they have left Halifax at the end of their contracts.