FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to face Farsley Celtic in pre-season friendly

Tobi Sho-Silva in action for Town on their last visit to Farsley Celtic in July 2019

It is the first confirmed friendly of Town’s upcoming pre-season schedule.

The Shaymen also played a friendly at Farsley in July 2019, in what was Jamie Fullarton’s final match in charge of Town, with Josh Staunton scoring the winner as Halifax won 1-0.

Halifax are due to resume pre-season training on July 19.