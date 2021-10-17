FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to face Maidenhead United at home in FA Cup if they beat Pontefract
FC Halifax Town will face Maidenhead United at home in the first round of the FA Cup if they beat Pontefract Collieries.
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 1:24 pm
Halifax and Pontefract play again at the Shay on Tuesday (7.45pm) after drawing 0-0 on Saturday in their fourth qualifying round tie.
The first round game will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 6.