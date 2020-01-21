FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to host Halesowen Town in FA Trophy

FC Halifax Town will host Halesowen Town in the third round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, February 8.

Halesowen beat Maidenhead 3-1 in their second round replay tonight (Tuesday) after the two sides had drawn 2-2 at Halesowen.

Hosts Maidenhead led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Danny Whitehall’s 16th minute goal.

But Halesowen made two changes at half-time and produced a brilliant comeback, scoring twice inside five minutes around the hour mark, before adding a third five minutes from the end.

Halesowen are currently third in the Southern Central Division, which is three levels below the National League.

Halifax have beaten Wrexham and Torquay so far in the competition, which they won in 2016.