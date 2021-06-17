FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to host Huddersfield Town B team in pre-season friendly
FC Halifax Town will host a Huddersfield Town B team in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday, August 17 (7.30pm).
The club say they will look into the possibility of streaming the game for supporters.
It is the fourth friendly announced by Town, who will also face away trips to Fylde Saturday, August 7 (3pm), Farsley Celtic on Tuesday, July 17 and Guiseley on Tuesday, August 3.