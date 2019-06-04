FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to host Salford in pre-season friendly

FC Halifax Town will host Salford in a pre-season friendly at The Shay on Saturday, July 27 (3pm).

Salford finished third in the National League last season before beating Fylde in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Shaymen signed striker Devante Rodney on loan from Salford last term, with the forward netting seven goals in 12 games during a hugely successful spell.

Salford are the fourth opponents Town have announced for their pre-season schedule so far, along with Doncaster, Farsley and Frickley:

Frickley (A), Tuesday, July 9

Farsley (A), Saturday, July 13

Doncaster (H), Tuesday, July 16

Salford (H), Saturday, July 27