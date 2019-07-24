FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to play Oldham in hastily arranged pre-season clash

FC Halifax Town will play League Two side Oldham Athletic in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The game will be played at Oldham’s Boundary Park ground, and will be Halifax’s final warm-up game before the start of their National League season at Ebbsfleet on August 3.

Oldham finished 14th in League Two last season and are managed by former Monaco boss Laurent Banide.

The announcement comes after Halifax’s home game with Salford had to be cancelled due to problems with The Shay pitch. The Shaymen are expected to arrange a behind-closed-doors friendly for Saturday instead.

Admission prices at Oldham will be £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for under 18s.

Town supporters will be in the Chaddy end using turnstiles 3-9 on the night.