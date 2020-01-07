FC Halifax Town: Shaymen waiting on McAlinden’s decision over his future

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says he is waiting on top-scorer Liam McAlinden to decide on his future before plotting his next move.

McAlinden has netted 10 goals for Halifax this season, but has been used as a substitute in their last three games, and has now come to the end of the short-term contract he signed at The Shay in August.

He has been linked to League One side Ipswich Town, who are rumoured to have watched the striker on several occasions this season, and League Two outfit Swindon Town.

“He was made an offer weeks ago, and it’s now up to him to decide what he does,” said Wild.

“He has got other offers on the table, I do know that.

“But we should have a resolution to that by the end of the week either way.”

The Halifax boss says he does have someone else lined up if McAlinden chooses to move on.

“We want to bolster,” Wild said on his plans for the Town squad. “Depending on what happens with Liam McAlinden we would like to use his money to bring somebody in.

“It’s a one out, one in system for us, that’s where we are budge-wise.

“If Liam chooses not to re-sign with us, then we have one in the offing that will come through depending on the answer from Liam.”

