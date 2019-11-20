FC Halifax Town: Shaymen winger Allen plays twice for Montserrat

FC Halifax Town winger Jamie Allen played twice for Montserrat while away on international duty over the last few days.

Allen’s debut came on Saturday when he started in the 1-0 defeat to El Salvador, who scored a winner in added time.

The Halifax man started again on Tuesday as Monserrat recovered to win 1-0 against St Lucia, thanks to a winner from Salford City defender Nathan Pond.

The results leave Montserrat second in Group B in the Second Division of the CONCACAF Nations League, involving North, Central American and Caribbean football teams.