FC Halifax Town: Shaymen's Boxing Day opponents Grimsby postpone their next game due to Covid-19 cases

Blundell Park.

That could put Grimsby' s visit to The Shay on Boxing Day in doubt too, with a decision on that set to be made by Public Health England and the National League.

In a message on their website, The Mariners have said: "Grimsby Town Football Club can confirm that due to an escalating number of positive COVID19 cases within the First Team, Tuesday’s home fixture vs. Boreham Wood has been postponed.

"Despite our best efforts and daily testing, the Mariners have had a number of First Team players return positive PCR tests. This follows a continuous regular rise in national infection numbers seen across the country.

"The club are currently in dialogue with Public Health England and the National League and will relay any information received to our supporters at the earliest opportunity.

"Those supporters who hold tickets for the fixture can retain them for the rearranged date or can return their tickets to the Blundell Park ticket office for a full refund. Information relating to a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.