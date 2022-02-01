FC Halifax Town: Shaymen's game at Wrexham to be screened live on BT Sport
FC Halifax Town's game at Wrexham next month is to be screened live on BT Sport.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 10:00 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 10:02 am
The game is played on Tuesday, March 22, kicking off at 7.45pm.
It will be the fourth time this season that Halifax will have been shown live on BT Sport, but The Shaymen are yet to win when playing in-front of the cameras, losing 1-0 at Yeovil in September and 1-0 at home to Boreham Wood last month, and drawing 1-1 at Grimsby at the start of the year.