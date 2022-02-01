FC Halifax Town: Shaymen's game at Wrexham to be screened live on BT Sport

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

It will be the fourth time this season that Halifax will have been shown live on BT Sport, but The Shaymen are yet to win when playing in-front of the cameras, losing 1-0 at Yeovil in September and 1-0 at home to Boreham Wood last month, and drawing 1-1 at Grimsby at the start of the year.