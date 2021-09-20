FC Halifax Town: Shaymen’s next opponents appoint new manager

Mark Molesley. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Molesley replaces Danny Searle, who was sacked by The Shots this morning (Monday).

Molesley is a former Aldershot player and guided Weymouth to back-to-back promotions before joining Southend, where he had a tough spell, leaving after just seven months.

He has joined Aldershot on a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.

He told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to be back at a club that is very close to my heart.

“My dream came true when I became a professional footballer at this club and I would be lying if I never thought of going back to the club as a manager.

“I just think any success I have ever been involved in has been built around great people and speaking to the Chairman and seeing some familiar faces, I know that there’s good people at this football club who want the same things I do.

“My connection with the club is the reason I wanted to come back and I can’t wait to get started.”