FC Halifax Town: Shaymen’s next opponents appoint new manager
FC Halifax Town’s next opponents Aldershot have appointed former Southend and Weymouth boss Mark Molesley as their new manager.
Molesley replaces Danny Searle, who was sacked by The Shots this morning (Monday).
Molesley is a former Aldershot player and guided Weymouth to back-to-back promotions before joining Southend, where he had a tough spell, leaving after just seven months.
He has joined Aldershot on a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.
He told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to be back at a club that is very close to my heart.
“My dream came true when I became a professional footballer at this club and I would be lying if I never thought of going back to the club as a manager.
“I just think any success I have ever been involved in has been built around great people and speaking to the Chairman and seeing some familiar faces, I know that there’s good people at this football club who want the same things I do.
“My connection with the club is the reason I wanted to come back and I can’t wait to get started.”
Aldershot host Halifax on Saturday in what will be Molesley’s first game in charge.