FC Halifax Town: Shaymen’s next two opponents sack their managers

WREXHAM, WALES - NOVEMBER 21: Danny Searle, manager of Aldershot Town looks on during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Aldershot Town at Racecourse Ground on November 21, 2020 in Wrexham, Wales. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The decision comes with Aldershot in 21st place in the National League, having won only once in their first seven games.

Since taking charge at The EBB Stadium in the summer of 2019, Searle has led The Shots to finishes of 18th and 15th in the division.

Chairman Shahid Azeem told the club’s website: “Aldershot Town Football Club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Danny for the work he has done during his time with the club and we all wish him well for the future.

“This has been a very difficult decision for the board to make, particularly with Danny taking over at the club in challenging times from the beginning, as we were unsure what league we would be in back in 2019-20 and also the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the 2020-21 season too, which didn’t see us start the season until October 2020 without any supporters in the grounds too.

“This season has also seen us face a difficult start, but despite this Danny has given his all during these tough times and we are extremely thankful for his efforts.

“Danny is a well-qualified and fantastic individual with great morals and ethics and has been a great asset for the club during this time with a number of improvements in a number of areas during this time.

“Both Danny and his family have played a pivotal part during their time involved with the club and we move on with the feeling, they will continue to remain friends with the club.

“We are sure it will not be too long before he finds his next role and we would once again like to wish Danny all the best in wherever the future takes him.”

Aldershot said they will update supporters once the process of appointing a new first-team manager has been agreed but there will be no further comment on this until this decision has been made.