FC Halifax Town sign Cooper from Forest Green Rovers

FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of central midfielder Charlie Cooper from Forest Green Rovers.

The midfielder started his career with Birmingham City and had loan spells at Forest Green, York City and a second spell at the Lawn before joining them permanently in 2017 and has since had loan spells with Newport County and Boreham Wood.

He was set to join League One side Bury before their well published recent troubles and has now opted to join the Shaymen.

Cooper is the son of Forest Green Rovers manager Mark Cooper and the grandson of former England International Terry Cooper.

He will wear squad number 22.