The right-back will help plug the gap in that position left by the departures of Tyrell Warren and Jay Benn to Barrow and Linclon City respectively.

Golden, 22, made his professional debut for Wigan during the 2017-18 season, and after loan spells at Droylsden and Nantwich, moved to Salford, playing 12 times for them in the 2020-21 campaign.

Last season he played six times for them and had a loan spell at Notts County, where he played once.