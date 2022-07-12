FC Halifax Town sign Jordan Keane from Stockport County

Keane, 28, can play in central defence or central midfield and made 24 appearances for County last season, helping them to win the National League.

Keane started his career at Stoke, making his professional debut on loan at Tamworth in November 2013.

He joined Alfreton on a free transfer in the summer of 2014, before a loan spell at Lincoln later in the 2014-15 campaign.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Keane

There were then spells at Nuneaton and Worcester before in the summer of 2017, where he was an ever-present for them in the 2017-18 season and was named players' player of the year.