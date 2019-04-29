FC Halifax Town: Skipper Brown happy to end season on a high with final day win at Fylde

Town skipper Matty Brown was pleased to end the season on a high after Saturday's victory at Fylde made it back-to-back wins against top-seven sides.

Brown's first-half header and an own goal by Arlen Birch helped Halifax to an impressive 2-0 at promotion-chasing Fylde, who made nine changes for the match with their play-off clash in mind.

The Town captain said: "We said after Monday's result (2-1 v Wrexham) that it would have been easy for us to go out with a whimper on, and not put a performance in, especially after the performance we put in last season against them.

"We came under a lot of pressure early doors and scored at the right time, probably against the run of play.

"After that we got a quick second and, even though they had the majority of the possession, I don't think they really hurt us that much and we were comfortable.

"I didn't think they were going to score, even though they had plenty of the ball.

"Granted they rested a few players but you've still got to beat what's in-front of you and they're still good players at a good club.

"It's a good way to finish the season because it can take you into next season."

Brown said on his third goal of the season: "It's been a while. I think the last one was Barrow in the Trophy.

"It's obviously nice to score but I'm more pleased with the clean sheet, although I nearly gave it away at the end!

"Clarkey (Nathan Clarke) got me out of trouble though!

"We probably weren't at our best but we were comfortable in the way we played, we stuck to our game-plan, and we probably deserved the points."