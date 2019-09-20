FC Halifax Town: So far so good, says Bosomworth on Wild’s imapct at The Shay

Town chairman David Bosomworth has praised the impact of manager Pete Wild after a hugely encouraging first eight weeks in the role.

Wild has guided Halifax to third place in the National League with seven wins from 11 games, and forged a feel-good factor around the club with an open and honest approach to the job.

“We’re absolutely delighted,” said Bosomworth on the team’s start to the season. “With the amount of time he’s had to work with the squad before the season started and the size of the squad and having to bring players in late, he’s done really well.

“The start’s been ever so good, but obviously the last couple of results have been disappointing.

“No goals and two defeats, so we want to try and get back on track but Notts County and Yeovil, I suspect, will be right up there come the end of the season.

“The people management, motivation and the lightness around the place has been really good.

“It makes for a very positive attitude, and I think it shows on the pitch. Long may it continue.”

Bosomworth feels a bond has been formed between the supporters and the team.

“It’s vital that there’s the connection between fans and the management team,” he said.

“We want that feel-good factor and engagement with supporters.

“Pete’s done a very good job along with Chris (Millington, assistant manager).

“They had a very positive supporters club meeting the other week which was attended by around 60 people.

“It’s been a good start, I think everyone feels in good spirits.

“When we do have a blip, hopefully the fans remain with the team and the management.”

The Town chief is not getting too carried away with Town’s impressive start though.

“To have been in top spot for a spell and currently in third place despite two defeats is testament to how good a start we’ve had,” he said.

“It’s important we get back on the horse as quickly as possible. We’ve got two home games coming up, which will both be very difficult, and we have to try and get some points.

“It’s a 46-game season, and the first priority is 50 points. Then let’s see what we can do.

“We need luck with injuries and players to remain in the good form they’ve already shown.

“It’s been an exacting 10 games, we’ve pretty much had one every four days, it’s been a very challenging run.

“So there may be a little bit of fatigue in there. Obviously the losses of Matty Brown and Niall Maher have had an impact too.”

Town signed midfielder Charlie Cooper last week, but Bosomworth hinted that any further additions may have to be balanced with an existing player heading the other way.

“What we have to do is wheel and deal a bit with the budget, whether that means a player going out on loan and then bringing someone else in on loan in a different position,” he said.

“That’s for the manager to decide how best he wants to work things.

“We supported him in bringing in Charlie Cooper, which has been a further investment.”

Town have already broken the 2,000 attendance barrier this season, and the chairman says it is vital that level of support is maintained.

“We were always going to see an increase in attendances given the season ticket offer we made this summer,” he said.

“Getting to first place meant we had the best crowd yet against Yeovil, but unfortunately we lost the game.

“We certainly need to keep the attendance at around the 2,300-2,400 mark to help us going forward.

“I’ll be interested to see the crowds we get over the next two games, obviously we’re hoping for a big gate against Harrogate with it being a local derby, albeit it on a Tuesday night.”